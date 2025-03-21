AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 4,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

