Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

