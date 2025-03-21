Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $194.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

