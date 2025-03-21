American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,273,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 548,860 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 38.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 389,760 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 921,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 223,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 325.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 194,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 148,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NYSE:AXL opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

