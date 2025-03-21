Amundi Acquires 12,824 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Amundi lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 183.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

