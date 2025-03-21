Amundi Acquires 23,294 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Amundi raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 179.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after buying an additional 90,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,083,000 after purchasing an additional 78,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 276,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 354,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. The trade was a 3.75 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

