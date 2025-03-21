Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in NextNav were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NN opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.17. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

