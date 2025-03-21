Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 175.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,745 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Xerox were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Xerox by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of XRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

