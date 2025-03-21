Amundi Boosts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Amundi increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,663 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 550,427 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $12,341,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 272,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $10,026,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $927.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

