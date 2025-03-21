Amundi Buys 42,194 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 262.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,194 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.07% of Enviri worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enviri alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviri by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviri by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Enviri by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh bought 40,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,072.20. This trade represents a 43.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman bought 40,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,638.39. This trade represents a 50.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.