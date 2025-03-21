Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Amundi reduced its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in PVH were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,375,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

