Amundi Has $391,000 Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Amundi raised its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Yext were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

YEXT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.28 million, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

