Amundi Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Amundi grew its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,802,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 191.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $30.74 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $71.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $579.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.63%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

