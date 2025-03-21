Amundi Has $464,000 Stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Amundi boosted its holdings in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovex International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,930 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovex International by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovex International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovex International by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Innovex International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INVX opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

