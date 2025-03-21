Amundi Increases Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Amundi increased its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WT stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

