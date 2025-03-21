Amundi Invests $444,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Amundi acquired a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 29.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PROS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PROS during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.14.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

