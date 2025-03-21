Amundi Purchases 15,624 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Amundi lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 610,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 603,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,467,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 286,766 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,647,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 25.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 931,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,070. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.