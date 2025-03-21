Amundi Sells 29,195 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amundi trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $602,621.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,139.67. This trade represents a 32.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average of $181.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

