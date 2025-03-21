Amundi Sells 579 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 692,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 240,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $36.66 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

