Amundi Sells 9,757 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 17.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 103.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

