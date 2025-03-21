Amundi Trims Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Amundi lowered its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in eHealth were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 29.0% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 443,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 99,618 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 98,793 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

eHealth Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $221.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.