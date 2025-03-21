Analysts Offer Predictions for TARA FY2025 Earnings

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TARA opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.