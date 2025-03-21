Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $11.68

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.