Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $72.20

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 356.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

