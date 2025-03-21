Analyzing ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marui Group and ageas SA/NV”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.63 billion 2.34 $170.20 million $1.83 22.19 ageas SA/NV $12.61 billion 0.89 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Marui Group pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Marui Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marui Group and ageas SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ageas SA/NV 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 10.31% 11.24% 2.68% ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Marui Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

