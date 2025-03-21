Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

Apple stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33. The company has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

