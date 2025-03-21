Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, Accenture, Medtronic, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, and Tempus AI are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in developing, deploying, or utilizing AI technologies across various applications such as machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and data analytics. These companies often represent sectors like software development, hardware production, and tech services, and they attract investors due to the potential for significant growth driven by the widespread adoption of AI innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,695,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,326,802. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $279.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,957. The firm has a market cap of $268.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $325.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,925. The firm has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,832,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,733. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $846.12. 341,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,443. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $983.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,432. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.89. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

