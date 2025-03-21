Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.55. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 144.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.46%. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Houghton acquired 3,202 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,983.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Further Reading

