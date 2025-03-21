Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.15.

NYSE ATO opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

