Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $385,886,000 after acquiring an additional 69,698 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 240,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 30,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,251,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,031,000 after buying an additional 1,902,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average is $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.