Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $118.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

