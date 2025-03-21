Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $285.01 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

