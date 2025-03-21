Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Stock Up 1.0 %

ARM opened at $119.07 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

