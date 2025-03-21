Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.