Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

See Also

