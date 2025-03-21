Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,536 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 651,492 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,047,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter.

DFSD stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

