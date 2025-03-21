Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DGT opened at $142.50 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $144.60. The company has a market cap of $296.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.