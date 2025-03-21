Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.6 %

Donaldson stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,425. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

