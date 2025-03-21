Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $537,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $184.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $165.96 and a 52-week high of $195.93. The company has a market cap of $420.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

