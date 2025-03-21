Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400,792 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 803,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

