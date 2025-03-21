Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $753,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Infosys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $4,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 123,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.81.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

