Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $758,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $9,264,035.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,764,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,578,293.50. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,099,492. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

