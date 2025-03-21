Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $799,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,022 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $16,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 553,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 148.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 221.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE OXM opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $960.07 million, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

