Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $828,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after buying an additional 458,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,690.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

