Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 2.9 %

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.