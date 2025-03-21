Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.