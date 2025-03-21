Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 237,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after buying an additional 89,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Insperity by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSP opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.02. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

