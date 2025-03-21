Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

