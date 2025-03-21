Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,551,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,980,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

