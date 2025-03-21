Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,714 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

